Everywhere You Can Get Free Food & Cheap Drinks for Cinco de Mayo
You can find deals on tacos, margaritas, and... pizza?
May is here and so is Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla. (It's not Mexico’s Independence Day, that's September 16.)
Fast food pit stops, chain restaurants, and local favorites are all putting up deals on food and drinks to help you celebrate however you decide to celebrate. There are free tacos, discounted margaritas, and lots more. You'll find those offers at restaurants like Freebirds World Burrito, 7-Eleven, Taco John's, Moe's Southwest Grill, and many other places.
Take a look below to dig through our running list of the best food and drink deals offered for Cinco de Mayo. You're going to have more tacos on your plate than you know what to do with.
Free Food on Cinco de MayoFreebirds World Burrito
The deal: Get a free side of chips and dip with any order of at least $25.
When: May 5
7-Eleven
The deal: If you're a 7Rewarsd member, you can grab a small Slurpee for a dollar today, and it'll come with four free mini tacos.
When: May 5
Krispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Food Deals on Cinco de MayoTaco John's
The deal: Get five Beef Softshell Tacos for $5.55 on the five days leading up to Cinco de Mayo.
When: Through May 5
Grubhub
The deal: Make any $15 purchase and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card to spend later. A representative tells Thrillist that this deal will automatically apply through the run of the deal.
When: Through May 9
Tocaya Organica
The deal: If you're ordering from the website or app you can get bottled beer for $2.95 (usually $5), a to-go margarita bottle for $17.95 (usually $24.95), or a Taco Bar order for $54.95 (usually $64.95).
When: May 5
Smokey Bones
The deal: Get a margarita and two BBQ street tacos for $10.
When: May 5
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Get 5x the reward points on any order placed on Cinco de Mayo.
When: May 5
Chili's
The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.
When: Through June 27
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Grab a medium one-topping pizza for $5.55 with the code "CINCO."
When: Through May 5
Tijuana Flats
The deal: The chain is launching a $5 menu that includes $5 margaritas, two for $5 on Mexican draft beers, a beer and taco for $5, or two tacos for $5. Also, loyalty members will get five bonus points with any purchase over the same time frame.
When: Through May 5
Tijuana Flats
The deal: The restaurant is also offering a $50 Taco Meal Kit Bundle that comes with a chicken or beef taco kit, family-style salsa, and a four-pack of margaritas.
When: Through May 5
Kona Grill
The deal: Grab $3 fish tacos or get the Margarita Kit To Go for $49, which will serve four people.
When: May 5
Kolache Factory
The deal: Get two kolaches from a select menu and get a dollar off. Though, you'll have to flash a coupon -- ask your parents what that is -- that Kolache Factory is posted on social media.
When: May 5
goPuff
The deal: Get a four-count box of Choco-Taco for $5.
When: May 5
Drink Deals on Cinco de MayoCrook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
Drizly
The deal: If you're new to Drizly, you can get $5 off your first order with the code "CINCO2021."
When: Through May 5
On the Border
The deal: Get a Grande House 'Rita for $5.
When: May 5
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: The La Grandeza Margarita, Sangria Rocks, and Grande Mexican draft beers are all discounted to $5. Plus, the restaurant will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for every Flag Margarita and El Jefe Margarita sold.
When: May 5
Chili's
The deal: Chili's Marg of the Month promotion in May sees the return of the Patron 'Rita, which is made with Patron Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, and sour. You can get one for $5 all month. Plus, it's available to-go in states where that's allowed.
When: Through May 31
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: Grab $3 tequila shots, $3 Coronas, and $5 margaritas.
When: May 5
Local Food Deals on Cinco de MayoJunior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.
When: Through May 31
Ongoing Food Deals on Cinco de MayoCasey's
The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.
When: Through May 31
First Watch
The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $20 bonus card. The bonus card can be redeemed from June 21 to July 31
When: Through June 20
Talia di Napoli
The deal: Order flash-frozen pizzas to your doorstep. These Neapolitan Pizzas are shipped from Naples and are pretty damn good. Take 10% off your order with the code "TALIA10OFF."
When: Through May 30
Huddle House
The deal: Educators can stop in for a free meal and drink (up to $10) on Teacher Appreciation Day. Just flash your school ID.
When: May 5
Wendys
The deal: Buy a Premium Hamburger and get another one for a buck inside the Wendy's app.
When: Through May 23
Wendy's
The deal: Buy a Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and you can get a second one for just a buck through the mobile app.
When: Through May 23
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Spend $50 on gift cards and get a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed from May 17 to July 18.
When: Through May 15
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
The deal: The code "4MOM30" will get you 30% off your entire wine order. Stock up!
When: Through May 9
Wine Insiders
The deal: Drop in the code "4MOM35" to get 35% off your wine restock order.
When: Through May 9
Red Lobster
The deal: Drop $50 on a Red Lobster gift card and you'll get a bonus coupon for $10 off an in-restaurant, To Go, or delivery order that hits a $30 minimum. That coupon can be used anytime in July or August.
When: Through June 30
White Castle
The deal: If you can prove you're vaccinated against Covid-19, you can grab a free cake on a stick at White Castle. Yes, they do make those, and you can get them in Gooey Buttercake, Fudge Dipped Brownie, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake, and Birthday Cake.
When: Through May 31
Subway
The deal: If you buy $25 in gift cards in-restaurant or online, you'll get a coupon for a free six-inch sub that can be redeemed from July 1 to August 30.
When: Through June 30
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and you'll be set up with a $10 bonus card that, unlike the head of broccoli in the back of your fridge, does not expire.
When: Through May 9
