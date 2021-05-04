News Everywhere You Can Get Free Food & Cheap Drinks for Cinco de Mayo You can find deals on tacos, margaritas, and... pizza?

Shutterstock/Joshua Resnick

May is here and so is Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla. (It's not Mexico’s Independence Day, that's September 16.) Fast food pit stops, chain restaurants, and local favorites are all putting up deals on food and drinks to help you celebrate however you decide to celebrate. There are free tacos, discounted margaritas, and lots more. You'll find those offers at restaurants like Freebirds World Burrito, 7-Eleven, Taco John's, Moe's Southwest Grill, and many other places. Take a look below to dig through our running list of the best food and drink deals offered for Cinco de Mayo. You're going to have more tacos on your plate than you know what to do with.

Free Food on Cinco de Mayo Freebirds World Burrito

The deal: Get a free side of chips and dip with any order of at least $25.

When: May 5 Get a free side of chips and dip with any order of at least $25.: May 5 7-Eleven

The deal: If you're a 7Rewarsd member, you can grab a small Slurpee for a dollar today, and it'll come with four free mini tacos.

When: May 5 Krispy Kreme

The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.

When: Through December 31

Photo courtesy of Freebirds World Burrito

Food Deals on Cinco de Mayo Taco John's

The deal: Get five Beef Softshell Tacos for $5.55 on the five days leading up to Cinco de Mayo.

When: Through May 5 Get five Beef Softshell Tacos for $5.55 on the five days leading up to Cinco de Mayo.: Through May 5 Grubhub

The deal: Make any $15 purchase and you'll get a $10 bonus gift card to spend later. A representative tells Thrillist that this deal will automatically apply through the run of the deal.

When: Through May 9 Tocaya Organica

The deal: If you're ordering from the website or app you can get bottled beer for $2.95 (usually $5), a to-go margarita bottle for $17.95 (usually $24.95), or a Taco Bar order for $54.95 (usually $64.95).

When: May 5 Smokey Bones

The deal: Get a margarita and two BBQ street tacos for $10.

When: May 5 Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Get 5x the reward points on any order placed on Cinco de Mayo.

When: May 5 Chili's

The deal: Grab a $50 gift card -- hey, graduations, Mother's Day, and Father's Day -- and you'll get a free $10 bonus card.

When: Through June 27 Hungry Howie's

The deal: Grab a medium one-topping pizza for $5.55 with the code "CINCO."

When: Through May 5 Tijuana Flats

The deal: The chain is launching a $5 menu that includes $5 margaritas, two for $5 on Mexican draft beers, a beer and taco for $5, or two tacos for $5. Also, loyalty members will get five bonus points with any purchase over the same time frame.

When: Through May 5 Tijuana Flats

The deal: The restaurant is also offering a $50 Taco Meal Kit Bundle that comes with a chicken or beef taco kit, family-style salsa, and a four-pack of margaritas.

When: Through May 5 Kona Grill

The deal: Grab $3 fish tacos or get the Margarita Kit To Go for $49, which will serve four people.

When: May 5 Kolache Factory

The deal: Get two kolaches from a select menu and get a dollar off. Though, you'll have to flash a coupon -- ask your parents what that is -- that Kolache Factory is posted on social media.

When: May 5 goPuff

The deal: Get a four-count box of Choco-Taco for $5.

When: May 5

Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Photo courtesy of Taco John's

Local Food Deals on Cinco de Mayo Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.

When: Through May 31 You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.: Through May 31

Photo courtesy of Talia di Napoli

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.