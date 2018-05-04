Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Food & Drinks for Cinco de Mayo

Every May 5, or Cinco de Mayo, is an outstanding day to raise a glass to the Mexican army's surprising victory in the Battle of Puebla (not Mexico's Independence Day, which is September 16). This year is no exception, especially thanks to a bevy of popular restaurants that are celebrating the occasion by making burritos and margaritas cheap enough to eat and drink all day long.
With that said, we put together a handy list of national restaurant chains offering food and drink deals for Cinco de Mayo -- in a rare year in which the holiday lines up with the Kentucky Derby. Of course, you may have trouble choosing between discounted margaritas or micheladas versus mint juleps to celebrate, but you'll have no trouble getting your hands on super-cheap tacos, burritos, and more.
Here's our running list of the best deals:
Food deals for Cinco de Mayo
Taco John's
The deal: Grab five soft shell beef tacos for $5.55 to celebrate the fifth day of the fifth month of, well, 2018.
When: April 30 - May 5
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: The fast-casual Mexican chain that's (not-so) secretly more popular than Chipotle is offering $5 burritos for Cinco de Mayo. And, as always, you can pick up free chips and salsa.
When: May 5
Tijuana Flats
The deal: The Tex-Mex chain is rolling out its $2 menu for the holiday. It includes $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts all weekend.
When: May 4 - May 6
Taco Time
The deal: Grab a crispy made-to-order taco for 79 cents all day Saturday.
When: May 5
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: At B-Dubs you can grab items from the Sharables menu for $4 and $3 domestic beers in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. There's also the new Hackables menu that doesn't have a discount but does have what are basically nacho wings.
When: May 5 - May 6
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Pizza isn't the first thing you're thinking of when you think Cinco de Mayo, but this deal lasts all week. When you order two one-topping large pizzas for carryout, they're $5.55 each.
When: April 30 - May 5
Chipotle
The deal: Chipotle just announced a massive expansion of its delivery services via DoorDash. All week you can get free delivery with the code "GETCHIPOTLE" in the DoorDash app.
When: April 30 - May 6
Drink deals for Cinco de Mayo
Applebee's
The deal: Your friendly neighborhood Applebee's has extended its month of $1 margaritas through May 5 to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo with fried foods. It has also kicked off a month-long run of $2 Dos Equis.
When: Margaritas through May 5, Dos Equis all of May
Abuelo's
The deal: Get $5 Mexican draft beers in a 22oz cup or margaritas in a souvenir cup for $6.95.
When: May 5
Taco Cabana
The deal: All weekend, you can pick up cheap drinks at Taco Cabana, including $3 margaritas and $4 frozen vodka raspberry lemonade.
When: May 4 - May 6
Bahama Breeze
The deal: Treat yourself with a $5 margarita at all 40 Bahama Breeze locations. (Though, you can't get the deal after 9pm in Ohio or Virginia, according to Retail Me Not.)
When: April 29 - May 5
On the Border
The deal: On the Border is offering $5 Cinco'Ritas frozen or on the rocks, but just for one day.
When: May 5
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: The southwest coffee chain is making its Horchata Latte for just $1 from 2pm to close all weekend.
When: May 4 - May 6
More Cinco de Mayo deals?
