This 'Morbidly Obese' Cat Refuses to Run on Treadmill, Becomes an Instant Icon

We've all been there -- you packed on a few extra holiday pounds and found yourself reluctant to get back in the gym. It's more or less tradition! And one that adorably fat cat, Cinder-Block, knows all too well.
Earlier this week, a veterinarian shared a video of her sweet "morbidly obese" patient (their words, not mine Cinder! I wouldn't do you like that) trying her best to... not try at all. She manages to station herself in the far corner of her underwater treadmill, only requiring her to move one paw. Say you can't relate and I'll say you're a liar.
"You working out?” the vet says, laughing. Cinder-Block gives a moody meow back, which if I had to venture a guess, would translate to profanity.
“This video shows a cat who was relinquished to me by her owner,” she continues in her captioned. “Cinder, the cat, also known as Cinder-block, is a morbidly obese cat who is now on a weight reduction program, which includes an underwater treadmill.”
Though this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, our girl Cinder went viral; garnering hundreds of thousands of views and a slew of fans.
The hilarious YouTube video, “Cat Unsure of Underwater Workout,” has already been viewed more than about a million times -- and has received a slew of comments from people who really see themselves in the cat. "No No No No.........I hate workouts too.....," one user wrote. "Awwwwwwe, I feel you baby! I have these days, too," another added. Basically, she is us and we are her.
h/t People
