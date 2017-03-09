This Theater Chain Has Jungle Gyms Instead of Seats

If you've ever been in a theater filled with children, you know what a nightmare it can be to get them to sit through an entire two-hour film without blabbering on, bursting into tears, or loudly fidgeting like a nervous puppy. In short, it's a miserable way to watch a movie.

Now, a Mexican movie theater chain is setting out to fix the problem here in the States, by switching out traditional auditorium seats with full-on indoor playgrounds, where kids can go buckwild while their parents sit back and relax.