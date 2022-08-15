Cinnabon Is Offering a Buy 1, Get 1 Deal in Its App Today Only

If you are a big fan of the ooey gooey center of cinnamon rolls or of AMC's Better Call Saul, August 15 is a big day for you. And if you are fan of both, then you are really in luck. In the Cinnabon app, you can get two Centers of the Roll for the price of one. The finale of the show is your key to taking advantage of the deal.

To get the BOGO deal, you'll need to enter the promo code "CALLSAUL." When you open the app, sign in to your Cinnabon Rewards account and tap the "Unlock the Code" button. Once there, you'll be able to enter "CALLSAUL." To download the Cinnabon app and to find your nearest Cinnabon location, head to cinnabon.com.

Don't have a way to watch the show that's become a sensation? You can get a month free of AMC+ by heading to amcplus.com and entering that same code "CALLSAUL" when registering for the account.