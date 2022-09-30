Cinnabon Is Offering a BOGO Deal for National Cinnamon Roll Day

I've got a couple pieces of good news for all of you Cinnabon lovers out there. There are now multiple opportunities this fall to get your hands on bakery treats from the sweets chain. The first will save you money—double up on baked goods with the chain's National Cinnamon Roll Day buy-one-get-one promo.

Between the dates of October 4 and 7, Cinnabon Rewards members will be able to buy one baked good and get one for free. The BOGO deal will be available in participating Cinnabon stores and on the Cinnabon app with the promo code ROLL22. Delivery orders made on the app and on the website will have a $0 delivery fee. These offers won't be eligible to be combined with any other promotions.

The following treats will be eligible for the BOGO deal between October 4 and 7.

The Classic Roll

The MiniBon

The 4-count of BonBites

The Center of the Roll



The above items can be mixed and matched for the BOGO deal.

That second piece of good news is that now, you'll be able to keep your own stock of Cinnabon treats in your fridge. The chain will be launching a Cinnabon Bakery-inspired desserts line at Walmart starting October 1. The Ready-to-Bake Cookie Doughs and Ready-to-Heat desserts will be available in stores nationwide.

Shoppers will be able to purchase the following treats:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough, which has cinnamon and cream cheese frosting and cinnamon and cream cheese infused frosting chips.

which has cinnamon and cream cheese frosting and cinnamon and cream cheese infused frosting chips. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookie Dough is ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon.

is ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough inspired by the Caramel PecanBon. Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Frosted Mini Bites are bakery inspired mini cinnamon baked bites drizzled with cream cheese icing and then baked with Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar,

are bakery inspired mini cinnamon baked bites drizzled with cream cheese icing and then baked with Cinnabon cinnamon and sugar, Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Coffee Cake is a bakery inspired coffee cake infused with the signature Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with streusel crumble and cream cheese icing.



Each item will be available for $4.98 each before taxes at Walmarts nationwide. Enjoy!