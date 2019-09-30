We Ate Cinnabon's Cinnamon Roll-Stuffed Cookie to See if It's Worth the Sugar High

Some mash-ups in life just make a lot of sense. Take the ultimate Disney channel crossover episode of Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, and The Suite Life on Deck; 13-year-old me was quaking. Or how about the star-fueled pop anthem "Telephone" by Lady Gaga, featuring Beyoncé? Life is full of surprising collaborations that make the world better, which is why we had to check out whether or not Cinnabon pulled off its latest creation, a cookie-cinnamon roll hybrid called the Cookie BonBite.
What is a Cookie BonBite?
It's essentially a chocolate chip cookie with a mini cinnamon roll baked right inside. It's made for when you're in the mood for both a cookie and a cinnamon roll and you can't just pick one. To be honest, this isn't the first time Cinnabon debuted Cookie BonBites. The hybrid cookie first appeared in 2017 for a one-day launch and completely sold out, so now that it's back (for a limited time only) we had to see whether the sugary Frankenstein-like dessert is worth the mall trip to Cinnabon.
So how was the Cookie BonBite?
Here's the thing: both elements of this cookie cinnamon roll collaboration are good. The cookie had crisp edges, and the chocolate chips were warm and melty. The cinnamon roll in the center delivered a superb, cinnamon and brown sugar-laced flavor and was chewy and taut and springy, like a bouncy marshmallow. Together though, I found myself missing some elements that shine when each component is on its own.
For example, because the center of the cookie is pure cinnamon roll, you're not necessarily getting that ooey-gooey, under-baked center that I personally seek out when eating a fresh-baked cookie. The perplexing chewiness of the cinnamon roll is a bit off-putting. Additionally, the flavors of cinnamon and chocolate both somewhat fight to be at the center or attention. Your tongue is just trying to catch up.
Because the cinnamon roll is stuffed inside the cookie, you also don't get the same glossy icing that envelops Cinnabon's cinnamon rolls. Sure, the Cookie BonBites come with a side of frosting that you can smear on yourself, but it just becomes sugar overload. We all have our limits.
Would you get a Cookie BonBite again?
I mean, despite the negatives, I think the Cookie BonBite is still a fun experiment and could definitely please other eaters. Personally, I'd rather have my cookies and cinnamon rolls separate so I can really savor the unique flavors each have, without one marring the other.
That being said, if you're a dessert enthusiast like myself, the Cookie BonBite is worth a try. You can get yours at your local Cinnabon for $2.99 for a single cookie, or $9.99 for a six-pack. In the case of this collaboration, however, I think cookies and cinnamon rolls have more appealing solo careers.
