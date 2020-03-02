Cinnabon Just Unleashed a Bonkers, Sugary Churro Drink

[Movie trailer guy voice] In a world where you'd eat so much dessert that you couldn't eat for your next two meals... A new beverage has come to challenge your favorite sweets. Is it a churro? Is it a milkshake? Only one hero can find the true answer, even if that hero happened to have stopped at Orange Julius just minutes ago because the hero totally forgot those existed until they got to the mall. Coming, March 2, 2020, a super sugary churro drink that you'll probably want to post on Instagram.
[Some other more normal voice] If that feeling has ever overtaken you, Cinnabon is taking its Chillattas to another level with the Churro Chillatta. The company best known for making malls smell like cinnamon rolls is making a completely over-the-top beverage. Its creamy Chillatta frozen drinks meet a big, cinnamon-laden churro, a pile of whipped cream, and a drizzle of caramel.
It's available, but just for an undefined limited time at mall bakeries only.
It definitely looks Instagram-ready, and Cinnabon is leaning into it. "It’s a beverage begging to be shared…with your followers, that is," the announcement states. It's far from the only company offering limited-time menu items intended to catch your eye and get a little bonus traction on social media, but at least it's being honest about it.
