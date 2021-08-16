Cinnabon's Cookie-Cinnamon Roll Hybrids Are Back, but Not for Long

Two years ago, we were left with a BonBites-sized hole in our hearts when Cinnabon's chocolate chip cookie-cinnamon roll hybrid sold out. A fun experiment, Cookie BonBites are a chocolate chip cookie with a mini cinnamon roll baked inside that quickly became a fan favorite.

Luckily, Cinnabon is bringing back the Cookie BonBites for a limited time. Available now through November, these suckers sold out fast the last time they were for sale, so you better move quickly if you want in on the fun. You can find them at mall bakeries and Pilot Flying J Travel Centers nationwide, as well as on food delivery apps.