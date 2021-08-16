Cinnabon's Cookie-Cinnamon Roll Hybrids Are Back, but Not for Long
After two years, the chocolate chip cookie-cinnamon roll hybrid is back for a limited time only.
Two years ago, we were left with a BonBites-sized hole in our hearts when Cinnabon's chocolate chip cookie-cinnamon roll hybrid sold out. A fun experiment, Cookie BonBites are a chocolate chip cookie with a mini cinnamon roll baked inside that quickly became a fan favorite.
Luckily, Cinnabon is bringing back the Cookie BonBites for a limited time. Available now through November, these suckers sold out fast the last time they were for sale, so you better move quickly if you want in on the fun. You can find them at mall bakeries and Pilot Flying J Travel Centers nationwide, as well as on food delivery apps.
"After a year unlike any other, we are excited to bring some much-needed frosting into the lives of our fans with the return of a treat they know and love: CookieBonBites," Chief Brand Officer Kendall Ware said in a press release. "They are a Cinnabon fan-favorite and continue to be one of the most sought-after limited time offers, proving just how much our fans crave delicious and innovative Cinnabon treats that go beyond our classic rolls."
The Cookie BonBites cost $3.29 for one or $14.99 for eight. Now's the time to indulge.