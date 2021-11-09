You Can Now Buy a Pint of Cinnabon Cream Cheese Frosting

If you were one of those kids who scraped the icing off of your cinnamon buns but have been unsure how to translate that behavior into adulthood, there’s a product made just for you. Cinnabon, reigning champion of cinnamon buns, now sells pints of the cream cheese frosting that makes its baked treats so irresistible.

Not only is Cinnabon giving us access to pints of frosting, but the company is also providing recipes to make new creations beyond cinnamon buns. (And also, perhaps, to discourage us from eating the frosting like ice cream, straight out of the pint.) You can find the recipes on the Cinnabon website, including creative options like grilled strawberry, brie, and cream cheese sandwiches and cookie martinis.

For those of you who don’t salivate over the prospect of frosting-covered cinnamon buns, Cinnabon has made it incredibly easy to give it to others. Shop all of Cinnabon’s holiday offerings on the Cinnabon website, and quickly become the most beloved gift-giver in your social circle.