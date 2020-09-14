Cinnabon Launches Fried Chicken Biscuits & Other Frozen Breakfasts

As of this moment, you can feel as compelled to start your day as you did to spend your allowance money on 10-count CinnaSweeties at the mall, because Cinnabon just released frozen breakfast items at retailers nationwide.

We've known for a long time that Cinnabon uses scents to attract its customers, so the company's debut of frozen breakfast items is a godsend for folks who have trouble getting out of bed. The company said that its six new products are now available at Walmart.

These new breakfast items put last year's mashup of cookie and Cinnabon cinnamon roll to shame, and a few of the new frozen products blend the brand's classic cinnamon dough with sausage and chicken, directly challenging the rest of America's classic frozen meats. Here's what we're looking at: