Cinnabon Introduces a New Flavor of Its Beloved BonBites

Cinnabon is expanding its flavor portfolio with new Chocolate BonBites, which are being added to menus nationwide. It is the first time the company has offered bite-sized cinnamon rolls with a flavor other than its signature cinnamon. The company is really branching out of its comfort zone.

“We’re a bakery-inspired brand, and that gives us the permission to experiment and get creative with new and popular dessert flavors, such as chocolate, within our treats,” said Vice President of Marketing at Cinnabon Michael Alberici in a statement shared with Thrillist. “We know chocolate is a classic, familiar flavor that Cinnabon fans love, and we are confident that guests nationwide will enjoy new Chocolate BonBites, too, no matter the occasion—whether it’s a summer gathering or an anytime chocolate craving.”

The new treat is baked with the classic Cinnabon dough, layered with a chocolate schmear inside, and then topped with chocolate and the signature cream cheese frosting.

You can find the nearest location selling Chocolate BonBites at the Cinnabon website. The sweet snacks are available in four-packs and 16-packs, and the four packs start at $4.79. The new product will be on the menu for a short time this summer, so make sure you stop by soon if you want to try this new creation.