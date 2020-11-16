Cinnabon Is Selling Pints of Its Cream Cheese Frosting for Your Holiday Baking
Douse all your Christmas baked goods in it.
It's that time of year when we all bake—and promptly devour—enough cookies, cakes, and pies to feed a small, hangry crowd of Christmas elves. It's magical, to say the least. And now, Cinnabon is making the season even sweeter.
The cinnamon roll maker's signature cream cheese frosting is now available for purchase by the pint, which means you don't have to limit your fix. Put it on cupcakes, brownies, even sweet potatoes.
"More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time,” chief marketing officer Karyn Sarago said in a statement. "Cinnabon fans know our signature frosting makes our classic cinnamon rolls and holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon roll oh-so-craveable—and now fans can bring that same frosting home as the perfect accompaniment to holiday cooking, baking and holiday movie watching, to enhance the simple pleasures, smells, tastes and homemade love that make this time of year so special."
The frosting is available at all Cinnabon mall bakeries nationwide and via food delivery partners for $5.99. Whether you're planning to douse every last baked good in your holiday arsenal or just dive spoon first into the pint, it doesn't much matter. There as many uses for the Cinnabon frosting as your mind can dream up, but if you need a little inspiration you can scan the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas QR code on your lid or hit up the site directly for a whole host of recipes.
"We’re so excited to partner with Cinnabon again and help our fans celebrate the holidays at home,” vice president of social media and digital marketing for Freeform Dalia Ganz said in the press release. "Fresh baked treats from Cinnabon—or a pint of their delicious frosting—and holiday movies on Freeform during 25 Days of Christmas 9make for the perfect duo."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.