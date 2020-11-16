Cinnabon Is Selling Pints of Its Cream Cheese Frosting for Your Holiday Baking

It's that time of year when we all bake—and promptly devour—enough cookies, cakes, and pies to feed a small, hangry crowd of Christmas elves. It's magical, to say the least. And now, Cinnabon is making the season even sweeter.

The cinnamon roll maker's signature cream cheese frosting is now available for purchase by the pint, which means you don't have to limit your fix. Put it on cupcakes, brownies, even sweet potatoes.

"More so this year and especially during the holidays, cooking at home and enjoying meals together are central to how families are spending their time,” chief marketing officer Karyn Sarago said in a statement. "Cinnabon fans know our signature frosting makes our classic cinnamon rolls and holiday favorite PecanBon cinnamon roll oh-so-craveable—and now fans can bring that same frosting home as the perfect accompaniment to holiday cooking, baking and holiday movie watching, to enhance the simple pleasures, smells, tastes and homemade love that make this time of year so special."