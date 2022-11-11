You Can Now Take Home Buckets of Cinnabon Frosting in 2 Flavors

No offense intended to the rest of the cinnamon bun, but the frosting makes the entire treat. It's that dripping, oozing, creamy, sweet stuff that makes the cinnamon-flavored dough feel fluffier and more delicious.

Fortunately, Cinnabon is aware that some of us could eat the frosting by the pint. So, this holiday season, the chain is bringing back its Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints and introducing new Chocolate Frosting Pints that you can take back home.

You can purchase the pints from Cinnabon online and in-store. You can also make them part of a gift to someone sweet in your life, as part of a CinnaPack (a pack of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls). The pints retail at $10 each and can be purchased for pick up or delivery.

Find your nearest Cinnabon location and start your order of however many pints you desire at the Cinnabon website.