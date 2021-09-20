Cinnabon's New App & Rewards Program Is Here to Give You Free Food

There are days you get to eat cinnamon rolls, and there are bad days. An in-between simply doesn't exist, and Cinnabon agrees. The bakery chain, which you probably frequented during your high school mall hangs, is now launching its first-ever app and rewards program.

Not only is this news about to make your life a whole lot sweeter in the form of free sweets, but it's also going to make getting them much more convenient. As part of the app rollout, Cinnabon is adding an online ordering feature.

"We've already been extending our reach beyond traditional mall bakeries through food delivery and e-commerce partnerships, streetside bakeries and grocery products," chief brand officer Kendall Ware said in a press release. "The new Cinnabon app, Cinnabon Rewards program, and online ordering is just the latest way we're meeting fans where they are— making their favorite treats more accessible than ever."