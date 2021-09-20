Cinnabon's New App & Rewards Program Is Here to Give You Free Food
Reach 250 points and you get a free Classic Roll, MiniBon, or BonBites.
There are days you get to eat cinnamon rolls, and there are bad days. An in-between simply doesn't exist, and Cinnabon agrees. The bakery chain, which you probably frequented during your high school mall hangs, is now launching its first-ever app and rewards program.
Not only is this news about to make your life a whole lot sweeter in the form of free sweets, but it's also going to make getting them much more convenient. As part of the app rollout, Cinnabon is adding an online ordering feature.
"We've already been extending our reach beyond traditional mall bakeries through food delivery and e-commerce partnerships, streetside bakeries and grocery products," chief brand officer Kendall Ware said in a press release. "The new Cinnabon app, Cinnabon Rewards program, and online ordering is just the latest way we're meeting fans where they are— making their favorite treats more accessible than ever."
Of course, what you really want to know is how to snag those freebies. Allow me to share. Customers will earn 10 points for every dollar spent. Once you reach the 250 point mark, you can redeem them for a Classic Roll, Minibon, or BonBites. You'll also get surprise deals as part of the loyalty program.
You can download the app and sign up now. You'll automatically score a 4-count of BonBites, so stop whatever you're doing and get to it. You've got cinnamon rolls to eat.