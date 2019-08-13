Cinnamon-Flavored Coke Is Real, and It's Hitting Stores for the Holidays

Somebody call the Coca-Cola polar bears stat. A new cinnamon-flavored Coke is hitting stores for the holidays this year and, well, someone should warn them. Things are about to get spicy in the North Pole.
Coca-Cola is unleashing the holiday spirit by the six-pack this year with the launch of new, cinnamon-flavored Coke. Yes, spicy, cinnamon-y Coke sounds weird, but hey, we're not gonna knock it 'til we try it. The festive cola first hit stores in the UK last year, so it's probably safe to assume that it's good enough for a stateside debut. We don't blame you if you're skeptical, though.
The company has yet to reveal additional details about the festive drink, but when reached by email on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed packages of the stuff will officially launch across the country on September 30 along with yet another holiday-themed soda, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry. Both will stick around at least through December 31.
Jack and cinnamon Coke? Holiday parties will never be the same.
h/t: Delish
