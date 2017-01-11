So rarely do major new cereals pop(s) up that Americans should consider themselves lucky (charms) to be in the midst of a golden (grahams) age of breakfast life. That's not really true, but there a fair number of new cereals hitting shelves. General Mills just launched two new cereals, their first new cereal in over 15 years. And there are two Girl Scout Cookies-flavored cereals coming in 2017.

Post Cereal is joining the fray with the love child of Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Their new rice cereal with a "cinnamon sweet taste" is Cinnamon Pebbles. The new addition to the "Pebbles" family will be hitting stores in January, according to Delish.