Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Giving Away a Million Boxes of Cereal This Month

Cereal is among our perfect foods. It is suitable for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, as a midnight snack, dessert topping, or a weird dietary stunt. And you can get a box for free, courtesy of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch announced Wednesday that it's giving away a million free cereal boxes, now through the end of September. The bad news is that you have to buy the box first instead of just walking out of the grocery store without a care. You can apply for a rebate of up to $6.50 (excluding taxes) by submitting your receipt on FreeCTC.com, and you'll get the money back shortly afterwards.

A couple things: there's a limit of one refund per name, family, address, or household, and the rebate isn't available in every state/location (you can check if your location is participating by visiting the FreeCTC site).

Let's just admit it: cereal is a relatively expensive product that's branded as cheap eats. Just ask the penny-hoarding millennials, who don't bother buying it, or me, who buys it and can't pay off my loans. After a few months of soaring grocery prices, even a free box that requires labor is worth it.

“There are a million reasons to love Cinnamon Toast Crunch, so giving away one million boxes via rebate to celebrate its epic cinnamon taste was only natural,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for CTC, in a press release. “After all, the only thing that tastes better than CTC, is free CTC.”

Well, CTC is certainly in competition with the recently debuted Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, which is basically just the dust at the bottom of the box.