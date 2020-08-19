Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is a Seasoning Now
The new "spice" will start confusing stores in September.
Cereal is the perfect meal for breakfast lunch and dinner, but new innovations in food are pushing their concept of versatility even further, into the territory of ice cream, streetwear and now... seasoning.
Indeed, B&G Foods is releasing a Cinnadust Seasoning Blend that's pretty much just the Cinnamon Toast cereal dust your siblings didn't throw out after finishing the box. This "cinnadust" will be available in 13.75 oz. containers at Sam's Club for around $6, starting on September 1. The product will hit other stores nationwide at the beginning of 2021.
“This new seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon sugar mixes. It consists of the cereal’s famous cinnamon sugar blend,” the company said in a press release. The product is a mix of sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and graham, which would taste just as satisfying poured directly in your mouth as it would getting sprinkled on a cookie.
If you're wondering where else you could use this massive jar of nostalgia, try on ice cream, coffee, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, apples, and the eyes of the people who leave empty boxes of cereal in the cabinet.
