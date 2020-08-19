Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is a Seasoning Now

Cereal is the perfect meal for breakfast lunch and dinner, but new innovations in food are pushing their concept of versatility even further, into the territory of ice cream, streetwear and now... seasoning.

Indeed, B&G Foods is releasing a Cinnadust Seasoning Blend that's pretty much just the Cinnamon Toast cereal dust your siblings didn't throw out after finishing the box. This "cinnadust" will be available in 13.75 oz. containers at Sam's Club for around $6, starting on September 1. The product will hit other stores nationwide at the beginning of 2021.