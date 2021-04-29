Cinnamon Toast Crunch Seasoning Is Now Available Nationwide

Last summer, we were promised the debut of a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Seasoning. And while the rollout began September 1 of last year in club stores, B&G Foods has finally expanded the Cinnadust's availability so we can all douse our sweets in the cereal-flavored blend.

On Wednesday, the brand announced the nationwide release of its Cinnamon Toast Crunch seasoning, which means it'll soon arrive in 4,300 grocery stores across the country, as well as online retailers. In case you missed the original buzz, let me fill you in: the Cinnadust tastes exactly how you'd expect—like that delicious cinnamon-sugar coating on your cereal.

"This new seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon sugar mixes. It consists of the cereal’s famous cinnamon sugar blend," the company said in a press release at the time of its launch. It boasts cinnamon, sugar, vanilla, caramel, and graham flavors and goes on toast, ice cream, fruit, coffee, you name it.

In addition to hitting new stores, the Cinnnadust will also be available in additional sizes. You've got three options: 3.5-, 6.5-, and 13.75-ounce bottles.

"Consumers clamored to get their hands on Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend during the club rollout in September," brand manager Jillian Vazzano said in a press release. "With the introduction of two new package sizes, and dozens of national grocery chains and online retailers now carrying stock, we're thrilled that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is now available to Cinnamon Toast Crunch enthusiasts everywhere."