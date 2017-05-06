Watch How Douchebag Style Has Evolved Over The Last 70 Years

Are you a douche bag? Perhaps you know a few, or have encountered a raging douche at a spring break party in Cancun, or remember the disruptive douche from your high school physics class. Douche bags are rampant in the world, after all, and are easily identified with their vape pens, man-buns and stunner-shades.
But your average douche has changed over the years, which is why Circa Laughs provided this helpful video highlighting the American douche's stylistic evolution from the 1940s to the 2010s. It is a sweeping overview of douche style, and therefore something you should study if you're looking to become a douche-historian, douche-scholar, or professor of douche-baggery.
From the post-war 1950s greaser douche to your hard rockin' mullet-douche of the '70s and the spray-tanned bro of Jersey Shore fame, the evolution of douche style hits the American psyche with a metric shit-ton of force. The selfie-snapping, man-bun-having vaper-douche of our current era provides a nice send-off, too.
Enjoy, douche bag.
