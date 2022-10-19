Circle K Will Sell Weed in Its Gas Stations Soon

The gas station aisles are already stocked with your favorite munchies. Every balanced BP meal is made up of Cheetos, hot dogs, pizza rolls, and taquitos. But now the very thing that's inspiring those cravings will be available for purchase there too, at least at one chain.

Convenience store super chain Circle K is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries Inc.—aka a power player in US cannabis production—to sell weed at its gas stations in 2023, Bloomberg reports. Fuel up and toke up, eh?

The company is bringing flower (cannabis buds), pre-rolls, gummies, and vapes to 10 of its 600 locations across the state of Florida. You'll be able to purchase the products at its RISE Express Dispensary, which will be located inside the participating Circle K convenience stores. It should also be noted that recreational weed remains banned in Florida, so this pilot will only be available to licensed medical weed customers in the state, at least for now.

"The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis," Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler told CNN. "The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store."

This isn't Circle K's first foray into the cannabis market. In fact, in 2021 its parent company Couche-Tard introduced a pilot program in partnership with Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower and similarly opened adjacent dispensaries in Circle K locations across Canada.