When It Comes to Scenic Bike Routes, These U.S. Cities Bring the Vibes

Biking is not always easy in US cities, which have primarily been designed for cars. But there are cities where biking has been integrated into the transit system—and some cities have even gone the extra mile and have made some truly beautiful biking trails. Ebikes.org just did some research to help determine which US cities are the most scenic and bike-friendly.

Using Instagram hashtags, bike-related Google search volume, bikeability ratings, number of road biking trails, and average yearly sunshine, Ebikes.org determined the 10 most scenic biking cities in the country.

Seattle, San Francisco, and Miami were determined to be the most bike-friendly scenic cities, while Houston and Portland, Oregon had the highest number of road biking trails. For best bikeability, Portland and Minneapolis came out on top.

Check out all of the top scenic cities, along with other rankings for weather, bikeability, and number of trails.