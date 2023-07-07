These Cities Have the Cheapest Airbnbs in the World

Last week, I took an extra deep breath and I was charged $1.25. Just kidding, but I do worry that paying for clean air is a reality of the not-too-distant future. After all, everything is expensive—including our most basic necessities. So when it comes to vacation—the kind of enriching life of experience that is often the first on the chopping block when money is tight—high prices are just not an option. Fortunately, there are ways to keep costs low.

CIA Landlords Insurance (a doubly intimidating name, for sure) did the research on where you could find the most affordable "self-catering" vacations, i.e. buying your groceries and renting an Airbnb. Below are the five cheapest international cities for an Airbnb vacation, plus average cost per week.

1. Bogota, Colombia, $260.65 per week

2. Ankara, Turkey, $275.10 per week

3. Riga, Latvia, $441.61 per week

4 (tied). Warsaw, Poland, $506.76 per week

4 (tied). Bratislava, Slovakia, $506.76 per week

Conversely, the most expensive city for an Airbnb is Washington, DC, where the average price for just one night is $192.17. So if you really have a hankering to see a bunch of US monuments during your vacation (whatever floats your boat), you might want to consider staying a bit outside of the city.

When it came to just the cost of grocery shopping, Lisbon, Portugal joined the top three along with Bogota and Ankara for the cheapest cities for buying food. On the more expensive end of the spectrum, Bern, Switzerland took top prize, followed by Reykjavik, Iceland and DC.

There are some caveats to the study, principally that it only considered cities located within the 38 member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). You can check out the full study over on Cia-Landlords.co.uk.