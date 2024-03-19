The Cities with the Highest Airbnb Fees in the World

Hidden fees are never fun, especially when they sneak up on you while you are trying to make the most out of your travel planning.

If you ask me, some particularly annoying sneaky fees are the ones associated with your accommodations. Have you ever, for example, tried to book an Airbnb or other vacation rental within your budget just to realize, right before payment, that some fees added at the last second actually make the place outside of your reach? It's surely happened to me—and let me tell you, it was unnerving.

To be fair, Airbnb has made huge steps towards addressing this issue—so much so that these days you can choose whether to see potential listings with or without fees included. While that might already help you enough in your Airbnb-seeking adventure, we want you to really succeed at fighting off hidden fees.

Financial service company NetCredit recently unveiled results from a new study that went about naming the cities where Airbnb fees take the biggest bite out of guests' budgets. To do so, the study took into account almost 65,000 Airbnb properties across 275 popular destinations around the world and analyzed how much Airbnb fees (which include fees for service, cleaning, extra guests, and pets) cost as a percentage of the overall rental price for a five-night stay. For the study's purposes, all stays included two adults, one bedroom, and an entire house or apartment property.

Of course, Airbnb can't be held entirely to blame for the fees on its platform. Cleaning fees are up to the Airbnb host themselves, while other service fees depend, according to Airbnb, on a variety of factors. Depending on local costs and more custom-based tradition, they may vary depending on where you are—and some places are worse than others.

Ranking at the top of the list of cities with the highest Airbnb fees in the world was Detroit, Michigan, where the median percentage in fees for a five-night stay came out to 33.99%. It’s not just Detroit, though. As a whole, the US is not really the best place when it comes to Airbnb fees, since 16 out of 20 destinations in the ranking for places with the highest Airbnb fees were, in fact, American.

Take a look at the cities with the highest Airbnb fees in the world, according to the study, below: