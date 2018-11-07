These 15 Cities Have the Most $100K+ Jobs Right Now

Short of getting that job professionally smoking weed and traveling, working isn't going to be very much fun for you. One way to mitigate how much that's going to suck is to get paid a whole bunch of money to do those arduous, obscure tasks. In other words, go ahead and sell out. It's fine, no one is judging you.
But before you start applying all over the country, save yourself a little effort and look in the right places. For instance, one of the 15 cities with the most jobs paying over $100,000 a year. The list comes from Ladders, which puts out reports like this all the time. It's not guaranteed that if you show up at one of these cities you'll immediately have enough money to feel better than everyone at your high-school reunion, but it certainly won't hurt your chances.
Here are the top 15
15. San Diego - 4,020 jobs available
14. Austin - 4,243 jobs available
13. Minneapolis-St. Paul - 4,696 jobs available
12. Houston - 4,979 jobs available
11. Denver - 6,096 jobs available
10. Atlanta - 8,024 jobs available
9. Philadelphia - 8,442 jobs available
8. Seattle - 8,490 jobs available
7. Dallas - 9,110 jobs available
6. Chicago - 11,909 jobs available
5. Boston - 13,462 jobs available
4. Los Angeles - 13,578 jobs available
3. Washington, DC - 17,119 jobs available
2. New York - 23,474 jobs available
1. San Francisco - 28,764 jobs available
It's probably immediately apparent that there's a big difference between the number of jobs available at the top and bottom of this list. San Francisco, which came in first, has around seven times as many high-paying positions as San Diego did in last. But you'll also be living in the most expensive city in the country, so your $100,000 won't go as far even if you do get a job there. Also, in other cities, there will be fewer tech bros -- a privilege upon which you can't put a price.
New York is the only real competition for SF when it comes to volume of jobs. But Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Boston all have a significant amount of top-paying gigs. And you could probably find positions outside tech in those cities, and, again, since you'll be paying less, you'll have more money to do fun things and actually enjoy your well-funded life.
If you're more interested in the salary than the location, peruse this list of the companies with the most jobs paying over $100,000 jobs right now.
