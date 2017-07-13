These Cities Have the Absolute Worst Traffic in the US

Traffic is routinely such a massive pain in the ass that it feels like the world is messing with you. It's a Shitty Olympics to see who can get to work the slowest. If it was truly a contest, it's assumed that Los Angeles would take The Crap Games in a landslide. But would it actually win?
It matters because Americans spend a buttload of time in their cars. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics says 87% of daily trips occur in personal vehicles. Drivers spend 200 hours a year in their car, plus 41 hours in gridlock. That sucks.
Wallethub dug into the issue to determine what city is truly the worst city to drive in. It ranked cities using a handful of categories, including metrics like the cost of car ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.
California ranks quite nicely in the Garbage Olympics, owning seven of the top 20 slots. Here are the worst cities to drive in.
1. San Francisco, California
2. Oakland, California
3. Detroit, Michigan
4. Washington DC
5. Seattle, Washington
6. Boston, Massachusetts
7. Honolulu, Hawaii
8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
9. Baltimore, Maryland
10. Los Angeles, California
11. Newark, New Jersey
12. San Bernardino, California
13. Chicago, Illinois
14. San Jose, California
15. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
16. Long Beach, California
17. Denver, Colorado
18. Miami, Florida
19. Saint Louis, Missouri
20. Santa Ana, California
For every Angeleno calling foul on the list, vindication will be felt if you take a moment to peruse the category breakdowns. In particular, a look at the cities that have the "highest annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter" will provide the craved acknowledgment. Los Angeles is tied for the worst city in that category with Washington D.C., New York City, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Miami.
New York City ranks 78th of the 100 cities included in the survey but has the dubious distinction of having the nation's highest auto-maintenance costs and ranking third in the highest cost of parking. So, everyone who is proud of how horrible it is to drive in their city can find something to cheer about here.
