This Boutique Hotel Brand Is Offering 25% Off Your Stay This Summer

For your travel plans this year, book a boutique hotel and save money with citizenM, a hotel chain that aims to offer affordable luxury. By becoming a mycitizenM+ member you can save 25% on stays through August 31, 2023. Typically, the mycitizenM+ is a paid membership, but you can get three months free right now if you sign up for the program between February 24 and 27.

There is a free mycitizenM membership, which offers up to 6% discounts on all bookings. The paid membership, mycitizenM+ (which is free to join right now) will include 25% off bookings made between February 24 and March 12. The higher tier of membership will also include free late check out, guaranteed rooms, "first in queue" service, community events, and other perks.

An additional perk? Guests who book through the citizenM app will also receive a free drink at the hotel bar.

Hotels in the boutique brand's portfolio include international locations in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Geneva, Glasgow, Kaula Lumpur, London, Paris, Rotterdam, Taipei, and Zurich. Domestic locations include Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

After the first three months, the mycitizenM+ membership will cost $12 per month. You can explore bookings and membership options at citizenM.com.