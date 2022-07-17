Clams Are Being Recalled Due to High Levels of PFAS

For the second time this summer, a company is recalling clams due to elevated levels of PFAS.

Crown Prince Inc. has recalled 3-ounce cans of Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil. The company announced the recall after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing discovered detectable levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Crown Prince's clams were distributed nationwide to grocery stores, natural food stores, and online stores.

PFAS are human-made chemicals that don't easily break down. They've been shown to enter the ecosystem and can find their way into our bodies, which is, predictably, not good. "Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals," the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes.

Past recalls concerning PFAS notes that studies have identified potential adverse effects of PFAS that include "increased cholesterol levels, increases in high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer."

At this time, Crown Prince says that no illnesses have been reported in connection with these smoked clams. Nonetheless, the recall notice urges anyone with the clams at home to throw them out or return them for a refund.