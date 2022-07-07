Clams Recalled After Chemicals Were Detected in Packages

Bumble Bee Foods is recalling one type of smoked clams after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing revealed detectable levels of PFAS chemicals in the product. (That's bad.)

The recall is exclusively on 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams, which the company says are produced by a third-party manufacturer in China. No other Bumble Bee products or clams are part of the recall.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are human-made chemicals that don't easily break down. They've been shown to enter the ecosystem and can find their way into our bodies, which, again, is not good. "Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals," the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes.

The recall notes that studies have identified potential adverse effects of exposure to PFAS that include "increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer."

So, you shouldn't eat these clams. The company suggests you throw them out. You can also contact the company for information on being reimbursed for your purchase. There are contact details on the recall page. The company says that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the clams.