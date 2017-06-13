Fallon and Kids Play Classroom Instruments With Fleetwood Mac

Jimmy Fallon's "Classroom Instruments" segment on The Tonight Show frequently features Fallon and The Roots acting like kids goofing around with their musical guest du jour. That feeling of youthful exuberance was more literally manifest Monday when the show added actual kids to "Classroom Instruments."
Fallon and The Roots were joined by Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie for a rendition of "Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow" that featured eight kids from SeriousFun, a camp established by Paul Newman for youth with serious illnesses.
The performance is a bit less raucous than segments with Metallica or Migos (which was actually an office supplies-themed installment), but there's something infectious about how much fun everyone appears to be having. Also, Buckingham playing ukulele like he's a member of Spinal Tap is a sight to behold.
Newman founded the first SeriousFun camp back in 1988. He wanted "a free camp where kids could escape the fear and isolation of their medical conditions and, in his words, 'raise a little hell.'" There are now 30 SeriousFun camps in countries around the world.
