Here's How to Save Big on Clear & Skip Long Security Lines This Summer

Clear is one of those adult fast passes that let you skip some of life's long lines and tedious waits. The service is offered at more than 50 airports, arenas, and stadiums in the US, and helps customers get to the front of lengthy queues. At airports, that means you'll be directed straight to a TSA agent before going through security. Unlike TSA Precheck, you still have to go through security.

It is definitely a nice perk to have any time, but during the summer it feels like an essential cheat code. Air travel is hectic right now between cancellations, delays, pilot shortages, and price hikes. So cutting out one stressful component of the airport routine might be the difference between an enjoyable vacation and a trip that you only recall as a horror story at dinner parties.

Obviously, the V.I.P. treatment of getting to skip long security lines isn't going to be cheap, especially considering that the company uses biometric technology to operate. Clear is about $15 per month per person, paid up front as a hefty $179 fee. If you are traveling with a partner on a regular basis that's $358 a year for two passes. Thankfully, The Matador Network flagged a pretty sweet deal. Right now, you could save yourself some money by purchasing a $239 gift card on Clear's website, which will cover the cost of two annual subscriptions to the service. That'll save you about $119.

If you've been on the fence about getting yourself something so luxe, or if you have someone in your life who seems to spend more time in airports than at home, this is a situation to take advantage of. Just head to Clear's digital gift card page, where you have the option to purchase the double pass for yourself or someone else.