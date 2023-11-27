Here's What to Know About Clear's New Identity Verification Process

If you're a nervous traveler and really don't like staying in line at the airport, we have really good news for you. This week, Clear is beginning registration for its new facial identity verification process, which means that your security check process is about to become even faster.

Starting November 30, Clear Plus members will be able to register for the NextGen Identity+ technology, which enables facial recognition as the main biometric form of identification, The Points Guy reports. What that means is that, once successfully registered into the program, you won't have to provide any other biometric information (like fingerprints or iris scan) other than your face, and you won't have to stop at a Clear Pod before heading on over to the preferred TSA lane. While registrations start now, the new technology will be rolled out over the next year.

If this sounds like your ideal way to cut down wait times, here's how the registration process works. If you're a Clear member, just check your email and click on the link you received to register for the NextGen Identity+ technology. Follow the instructions, and then once you're on your way to the airport, make sure you have a valid form of ID (a passport is, reportedly, your best option). Bring that to a Clear Enrollment Pod, where an updated photo will also need to be provided, and you're all set. Once your ID and photo are provided, you can start using the new tech where available.

For more information on Clear's membership, you can visit Clear's website.