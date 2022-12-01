Here's How to Skip Airport Security Lines for Free This Holiday Season

I never used to understand people who wore shirts that said things like "I don't like morning people. Or mornings. Or people." It seemed so unfriendly to announce your disdain so widely. But then I started traveling through American airports. And immediately, I understood. The emotional turmoil I experience every time I have to enter a 1,000-person deep security line at Newark or JFK makes me see red. It usually takes all of my restraint and self-discipline not to turn to the maskless woman coughing in my hair and tell her what I think of her personal hygiene.

Fortunately, there are ways to bypass some security line nightmares with Clear. Clear is a subscription membership that can help you get through airport security much faster. And what's even more fortunate is that Kayak is helping customers get three-month memberships to the program.

"Flying over the holidays this year is going to be busy and expensive, so we wanted to make it as easy and affordable as possible for travelers to get to their final destinations," said Matt Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at KAYAK, North America, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "By partnering with Clear, we hope to provide travelers with another tool that helps ease the stress that can come with navigating holiday travel plans."

All you have to do to get the free three-month membership is head to Kayak.com and sign up before December 31, 2022. While there, you can explore some of Kayak's other trip planning tools, Price Forecast, Price Alerts, and Explore, which will help you find the best prices for holiday travel this year and beyond.