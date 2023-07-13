TSA Requiring More Clear Users to Show Physical ID at Airport Security

The latest move by the US Transportation Security Administration might make a few frequent flyers upset.

TSA just announced that, for security purposes, it will require an increasing number of Clear members to submit proof of identification to an agent instead of bypassing the step completely.

Before the new rule was announced, all Clear users were able to confirm their identity via either iris scan or fingerprint at provided Clear kiosks. This allowed members to skip TSA security lines and interaction with an agent, instead being escorted directly to the screening area. Now, more Clear users will need to add the agent interaction into the mix, where they'll need to show their ID and boarding pass. The reason for the change is increased security.

"TSA is responsible for ensuring that all systems and programs, including those provided by private companies, meet requisite standards and will take necessary steps to ensure security needs are met," a TSA spokesperson told The Points Guy in a statement. "Accurate and reliable verification of passenger identity is foundational to aviation security and effective screening by TSA."

Clear, however, is already working to help make this travel issue smoother. The company told TPG that it has been working with the Department of Homeland Security and TSA to digitalize the ID checking process, allowing passengers to digitally transmit their ID information from Clear to TSA hardware located at airport checkpoints. According to Clear, the new digital process is expected to be implemented in the future.