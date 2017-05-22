Clearly Canadian Is Back to Tell LaCroix Who's Boss

The trendy sparkling water scene may be dominated -- for better or worse -- by LaCroix right now, but don't be fooled, the oft-mispronounced can is far from the first effervescent anti-soda to attain cult status in America. Back in the '90s, the role was assumed by a beverage known as Clearly Canadian, a subtly bubbly, fruity and sweet libation sold in iconic blue-hued glass bottles.
It was so prevalent, it made appearances in several hit TV shows and movies of the era, from Seinfeld, Friends, and Dawson's Creek to Jerry McGuire and Weekend at Bernie's. Then poof! It disappeared. For years, it's been mysteriously absent from American shelves.
But just like so many other cultural phenomena the '90s brought us, it's making a comeback.
After a somewhat perilous 2015 crowdfunding campaign that encountered a series of delays, the company just confirmed to Real Simple that Clearly Canadian is making its way back into US stores, and is already available -- in the signature blue bottles -- in Cost Plus World Markets and select Hy-Vee stores. We've reached out to the company to find out how many of the brand's 11 original flavors will eventually be making their way into circulation, but CC's wholesale ordering site is only taking orders for five varieties: Country Raspberry, Mountain Blackberry, Orchard Peach, Wild Cherry, and unflavored, and all of those (except unflavored) are currently for sale Cost Plus World Market, according to the store's website. We also asked the company about future distribution plans, and will post any updates here.
In the meantime, if you can't get yourself to a Cost Plus World Market or Hy-Vee, you can purchase bottles via the Clearly Canadian website, though you'd better be a big fan because you can only order by the pallet.
