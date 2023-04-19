Get a Free Trip to Have the Best View of the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Destination Cleveland wants your viewing of the 2024 total solar eclipse to be as memorable as possible. As one of the prime locations to view the event due to its location along the eclipse's path of totality, the agency is giving away an overnight stay in downtown Cleveland on April 8, 2024, and all you have to do for a chance to win it is play an interactive game.

To enter to win, you first need to play Road Trip to Cleveland. Then, share your score on either Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #SolarEclipseCLE before 11:59 pm on May 26, 2023. In addition to the hotel stay, which will accommodate up to four people, the winner will also receive tickets to two Cleveland attractions, a $50 gift card to a downtown Cleveland restaurant, and up to four pairs of solar eclipse glasses.

You must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US in order to be eligible to win. The winner of the contest, who will be selected at random, will be notified on or around June 5. You don't even need to get a particularly impressive score on the Road Trip to Cleveland game, you just need to play!

Even if you are not able to win this trip, you can still plot out your journey to get the best view of the eclipse in 2024, which will have multiple great vantage points across the country.