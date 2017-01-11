This Website Shows How Frighteningly Quick the Internet Knows Everything About You

In one sense, your web browser is a docile software package you can manipulate at your own whims. But it can also monitor your activity and pinpoint everything you’re doing -- like where your mouse is hovering, or how many times you’ve clicked a certain link, or hit backspace -- with an alarming degree of accuracy.

One crazy way to illustrate this is ClickClickClick.Click, which reveals exactly what your browser is thinking while you navigate the web. Hover on the page for a minute, or toggle your mouse, and all of your actions are dictated back to you, written out on the screen like a magical word document.