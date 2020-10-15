News 'Bobsled' Through an Olympic Park on the Nation's Longest Mountain Coaster Lake Placid's brand-new Cliffside Mountain Coaster travels alongside an Olympic bobsled track.

Photo courtesy of ORDA

The longest mountain roller coaster in the United States just opened for visitors, and it's no ordinary ride. The 1.4-mile-long Cliffside Coaster emulates an Olympic bobsled experience, both in design and terrain. Located on Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York, the coaster runs alongside actual bobsled tracks used in the 1980 Winter Games. The ride is equipped with an audio system that helps visitors understand what it was like to be an Olympic bobsledder as they maneuver up the hill. Once the bobsleigh completes its climb, riders gain control, navigating the track's twists and turns at their own pace.

Ain't about how fast I get there, ain't about what's waiting on the other siiiiiiiiiide... | Photo courtesy of ORDA

The Cliffside Coaster is just one part of a larger plan to make the Lake Placid Olympic Sites a more stimulating destination. Other new park features include the Sky Flyer Zipline, an ADA-compliant gondola, and the Mountain Pass Lodge, a hub for all Mt. Van Hoevenberg attractions. "This revitalization is transforming the complex into a year-round provider of excitement and entertainment for both athletes and families, which will attract more summer visitors and provide a critical boost to local businesses as we work to build back better," explained New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a press release.

oOoOooOoh ooOooOooh I'm falling, so I'm taking my time on my ride... | Photo courtesy of ORDA

The inaugural ride hit the rails on October 11, just in time for prime foliage views as riders glide through the mountain. Currently, the ride is only open to the public on weekends from 11 am to 4 pm at a limited capacity to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Tickets start at $55 per person and can be purchased online, or on-site before 3:45 pm.