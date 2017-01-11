Humpback Whale Scares the Crap out of Some Dudes Trying to Fish

Whether on a commercial cruise or behind the paddle of a kayak, venturing into the world's great oceans can often involve spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime wildlife sightings if you're lucky and quick enough to point your camera in the right direction at the right time. And, well, let's just say a some dudes on a recent fishing trip got that and much, much more.

As explained in a report by Mashable, Trevor Ryan and his father -- with the help of a tour guide -- were fishing off the coast of Langara Island in Canada's British Columbia earlier this month, when a humpback whale breached mere feet away from their fishing boat and scared the living crap out of them. Watch as the massive marine mammal quickly emerges from the water and comes dangerously close to colliding with the small vessel. It's pretty intense.