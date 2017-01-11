Guy Has Intensely Close Encounter With Great White Shark

Australian filmmaker and certified insane person Ash Gibb recently got cozy with a great white shark. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Gibb gets into the water with naught but a snorkel and a GoPro, according to his description of the video.

He told ABC he was surprised by the shark even though he was hoping to have an encounter with one. "I dove down. I was in about five meters of water getting a great shot of this fish and I felt this massive thump from behind," Gibb said. "Very quickly I saw the great white shoot into the picture."

The shark circles a couple times and gets intensely close to the camera on a couple passes.