This Floating Pizzeria & Bar Is True Paradise On Water

As if its gorgeous natural vistas and truly superior bottled water weren't enough to beckon you to Fiji, this sprawling, floating bar and pizzeria that floats off its coast may be the last little detail you need to book that ticket to the South Pacific. Oh, and did we mention it's also decked out with daybeds and hordes of ridiculously fun water toys? Meet Cloud 9.
Just off the coast of the Viti Levu -- the largest of the Fijian islands -- Cloud9 is a magical man-made outpost surrounded by the South Pacific's signature turquoise water. It's sort of like a daytime club, complete with a stocked top-shelf bar, and a rotating cast of international DJs spinning on board. Even better, it boasts its very own wood-burning pizza oven, serving up all manner of Italian pies, even gluten-free if that's your thing.
When you're done downing the pizza, there are several lounge areas with daybeds and hanging chairs to digest before you take a dip or dive off the side (just because you're in Fiji doesn't mean you should ignore the 30-minute rule).
If regular swimming doesn't cut it for you, you can also book a variety of water toys, from jetskis, to motorized surfboards, and even fly boards. Additionally, you can arrange for special excursions to go parasailing, or explore nearby attractions like Modriki Island, made famous in Castaway. All of this costs extra, but hey, you're on vacation.
If you're interested, you can book yourself on either the 9:15am or 11:15am departure from nearby Denarau, either of which guarantees you about seven hours of hang time on board for roughly $115 per person. If you have a large crew and would prefer a more private experience where you all get the place to yourself for four hours, you can also arrange for an "exclusive hire" of Cloud 9, though that will set you back a cool $5,000.
For more info and booking details, take a look at their official website, then swiftly add it to your bucket list.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.