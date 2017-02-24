You Should Change a Lot of Your Passwords Right Now

Cloudflare responded to Ormandy's discovery of the leak with a very long, in-depth blog post, in which the company says, "the greatest period of impact was from February 13 and February 18 with around 1 in every 3,300,000 HTTP requests through Cloudflare potentially resulting in memory leakage."

Crucially, even though the breach was fixed, as Gizmodo pointed out, at least some of the data "was able to be cached by search engines. Once indexed, nefarious types may have scraped and stored that data." So you should really change your passwords, like, right this second. Unfortunately, Cloudflare hasn't yet released an official list of sites compromised, but a GitHub user named Nick Sweeting identified more than 4 million sites that could be at risk after scraping and cross-referencing Cloudflare data from a few different data dumps. Sweeting published it with a bold disclaimer that there are no guarantees any of them are affected.