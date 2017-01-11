500 Penn State Students Hunt Creepy Clown After Alleged Campus Sighting

“The cause of this specifically was social media...If there were any clowns with this many students out there and with our police responding to calls, we would have ran into it. Some photos we’ve seen were photoshopped or incidents from across the country.”

Clowns have been lurking ominously in various states over the last few weeks, with enough cases to sow some minor hysteria. There's even a map of all the weird incidents, which have predominantly taken place on the southeast, midwest and east coast. Reports of some clowns wielding chains -- others trying to lure children into the woods -- have been undeniably strange and disconcerting. Some clowns have reportedly threatened or been sighted near schools, placing them on lockdown in Alabama, Texas and Illinois.