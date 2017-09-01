This Boozy Adult Summer Camp Offers Jam-Packed Weekend Getaways

If you’ve always fantasized about living out your very own Wet Hot American Summer experience, albeit without ’80s clothes or talking cans of vegetables, we have some very exciting news. There’s a sleepaway camp just for adults that offers weekend getaways on a rustic resort, packed with all manner of summer camp-esque activities (and booze, of course). Meet Club Getaway.
The idyllic backcountry retreat overlooks a lake on 300 acres in Kent, Connecticut, just a few hours from both NYC and Boston and is open for weekend-long stays between late-Spring and mid-October. Just like the sleepaway camp you may have attended as a kid, your days are filled with activities like archery, zip lining, kayaking, basketball, rock climbing, tennis, fitness classes, volleyball, waterskiing, and lounging about on a bunch of bouncy inflatables that dot the lakefront. However, unlike those heady four-week stints of your childhood, these adults-only jaunts also feature nightly happy hours, organized drinking games, and raucous dance parties after dark.
In terms of accommodations, guests sleep in air-conditioned cabins throughout the property. Unlike the mess hall grub you might remember, Club Getaway prides itself on top-notch meals, with decadent buffet spreads, BBQs, and wine-soaked dinner parties. And while it’s open to everyone, some weekends are more focused on specific communities (e.g., they generally offer one for LGBTQ folks, Jewish professionals, Gen X’ers, and more).
If you want in, expect to pay upwards of $500 per person for your stay. It’s not too late to indulge this year, too, as there are still open spots for a few remaining weekends, including one dedicated to the film icon John Waters (he’ll actually be in attendance), and a “Fall Finale,” which features more autumnal activities like pumpkin carving and apple picking.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.