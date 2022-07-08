How to Get 45% Off All-Inclusive Getaways Right Now

If you want to book a vacation and without worrying about the details, you might be interested in an all-inclusive vacation. To save you even more, you can book now to save 45% off on vacation packages. Club Med, the original all-inclusive resort vacation, is having its Getaway Sale now through August 30 for travel dates until February 17, 2023.

In addition to the discount, there are other perks to take advantage of. Kids under the age of four stay free, you can get up to $1,000 in air credit, and there are flexible cancellations. The participating Club Med resorts include Club Med Quebec, Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Club Med Turkoise, Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Club Med La Caravelle, and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek.

For example, a stay at Michès Playa Esmeralda typically costs $375 per adult, and is now available for $186 per adult. There are black out dates to keep in mind—from September 2 through September 9—and all rates and prices are subject to availability.

To explore prices and make bookings, you can visit ClubMed.us. With an all-inclusive stay, you'll get unlimited food and drink, water sports, entertainment, and a ton of other cool experiences.