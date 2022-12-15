Here's How to Get Your Very Own Private Chef for Free on Your Next Vacation

Club Wyndham wants to level up your next vacation without you needing to go broke. The company is giving away up to $25,000 in Private Chef Feasts for guests who book a stay at one of 11 qualifying resorts. Club Wyndham is teaming up with Take a Chef, and this giveaway is the delicious launch of their partnership.

"For guests looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply treat themselves to a bit of luxury, a private chef experience takes your vacation to a whole new level," said Annie Roberts, senior vice president of club & owner services, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

When you book a stay at one of the below locations, you'll be given credit to book a private chef to prepare one farm-to-table meal for up to four people. The booking will also include instructions on how to book the chef to arrive during your vacation. The 11 qualifying locations are:

• Club Wyndham Atlanta – Atlanta, Georgia

• Club Wyndham Austin – Austin, Texas

• Club Wyndham Branson Meadows – Branson, Michigan

• Club Wyndham Cypress Palms – Orlando, Florida

• Club Wyndham Desert Blue – Las Vegas, Nevada

• Club Wyndham Kingsgate – Williamsburg, Virginia

• Club Wyndham Kona Hawaiian – Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

• Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort – Newport, Rhode Island

• Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

• Club Wyndham Oceanside Pier – Oceanside, California

• Club Wyndham Smoky Mountains – Sevierville, Tennessee

You'll have until November 30, 2023 to book, or while supplies last. Use the promo code TakeAChef at checkout when booking. To explore rates and learn more about the deal, head to ExtraHolidays.com.