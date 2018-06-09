CNN Is Airing Tributes to Anthony Bourdain All Weekend

The sudden and tragic passing of culinary icon and acclaimed writer and TV-host Anthony Bourdain has registered with seismic force. The news blindsided the world, and prompted a groundswell of tributes from those who had the pleasure of knowing him personally, and others who marveled at his endless wisdom and irascible wit over the years.
In the aftermath of his death due to apparent suicide at the age of 61, CNN, the network that produced and aired his most recent award-winning series, Parts Unknown, is dedicating a weekend of coverage to the influential journalist and personality. CNN announced Friday its slate of Bourdain related coverage, which started last night with a special Remembering Anthony Bourdain tribute.
On Saturday, June 9, the network is airing some of Bourdain's favorite episodes of Parts Unknown starting at 8pm, a show that saw the host illuminate the underrepresented corners of the culinary universe and rub elbows with political dissidents, local families, and powerful statesmen like former president Barack Obama.
On Sunday, June 10, CNN is airing the newest episode of Parts Unknown at its regular time of 9pm ET, with an introduction from Anderson Cooper. The episode will transport viewers to the underbelly of Berlin's famed nightlife scene. Then immediately following, Remembering Anthony Bourdain will air again at 10 pm.
While it's certainly a somber time, marked by the sudden loss of a cultural luminary admired for his curiosity and unshakeable convictions, we'll always have his work, his musings and his unbridled zest for exploring human relationships to offer a blueprint for a more connected world.
Anthony Bourdain will be sorely missed.
