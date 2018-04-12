How to Live-Stream All of the Best Acts at Coachella This Year

Coachella returns to the southern California desert April 13 through April 22, giving anyone willing to spend $399 on basic admission tickets the opportunity to watch headliners like Beyoncé and The Weeknd among an ocean of sweaty bodies. But if you prefer to avoid the crush of human sinew and the always stifling heat, you can live-stream around 100 of the festival's best acts instead of attending IRL.
Watching is actually super easy and, best of all, completely free. Here's everything you need to know about live-streaming Coachella.
'American Horror Story's New Season Makes Terrifying Connections to Current Events
Where to watch Coachella
The only answer is YouTube. Coachella has an exclusive deal with the streaming giant (and its own channel), on which it'll stream around 100 acts, including the heaviest hitters like Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Eminem, SZA, Migos, St. Vincent, and David Byrne.
There are four different channels, all of which are streaming different artists. One is a VR channel, so get your goggles ready.
Coachella 2018 streaming schedule
Below, you'll find times indicated in Eastern Time (three hours later than the local time), followed by the appropriate channel number.
Friday, April 13th:
- Moses Sumney (6:35pm, 1)
- Los Ángeles Azules (6:35pm, 2)
- Elohim (6:35pm, 3)
- Pvris (7:10pm, 2)
- Elohim (7:10pm, VR)
- Skip Marley (7:15pm, 1)
- Slow Magic (7:30pm, 3)
- SuperDuperKyle (8:05pm, 1 + VR)
- Whethan (8:15pm, 3)
- Greta Van Fleet (8:30pm, 2)
- The Neighbourhood (8:55pm, 1 + VR)
- Léon (9:10pm, 3)
- Kali Uchis (9:20pm, 2)
- Whethan (9:30pm, VR)
- Bleachers (9:50pm, 1)
- Alan Walker (10pm, 3 + VR)
- Daniel Caesar (10:05pm, 2)
- Vince Staples (10:40pm, 1)
- Black Coffee (10:55pm, 2)
- Deorro (11pm, 3)
- The War on Drugs (11:35pm, 1)
- Kygo (11:45pm, 2 + VR)
- Dreams (12am, 3)
- St. Vincent (12:30am, 1)
- Perfume Genius (12:40am, 2)
- Deorro (12:40am, VR)
- Belly (12:50am, 3)
- TroyBoi (1:30am, 3 + VR)
- Jean-Michel Jarre (1:30am, 2)
- The Weeknd (2:25am, 1 + VR)
- Alison Wonderland (2:25am, 3)
- Jamiroquai (2:40am, 2)
- Rezz (3:25am, 3)
Saturday, April 14:
- Marian Hill (6:35pm, 1)
- Wizkid (6:35pm, 3 + VR)
- Nile Rodgers & Chic (7:15pm, 1)
- Chloe x Halle (7:15pm, 2)
- Ekali (7:20pm, 3 + VR)
- Nile Rodgers & Chic (8:10pm, VR)
- Flatbush Zombies (8:15pm, 3)
- First Aid Kit (8:20pm, 1)
- Angel Olsen (8:30pm, 2)
- Party Favor (9:05pm, 3 + VR)
- BØRNS (9:10pm, 1)
- BROCKHAMPTON (9:15pm, 2)
- Snakehips (10pm, 3)
- Chromeo (10:05pm, 1 + VR)
- MØ (10:10pm, 2)
- Alina Baraz (11pm, 3)
- Tash Sultana (11pm, 2)
- Tyler, the Creator (11:05pm, 1)
- Louis the Child (11:45pm, 3)
- Benjamin Booker (11:50pm, 2)
- Haim (12:15am, 1)
- Alvvays (12:35am, 2)
- Blackbear (12:40am, 3)
- Post Malone (1:10am, 1 + VR)
- David Byrne (1:20am, 2)
- Jungle (1:25am, 3)
- Fleet Foxes (2:10am, 2)
- Beyoncé (2:10am, 1)
- Highly Suspect (2:20am, 3)
- alt-J (3:05am, 2)
- X Japan (3:05am, 3)
Sunday, April 15:
- Noname (6:35pm, 3)
- Magic Giant (6:40pm, 2)
- Lion Babe (6:40pm, 1)
- San Holo (7:10pm, VR)
- THEY. (7:20pm, 3)
- Nothing But Thieves (7:25pm, 2)
- LANY (7:40pm, 1 + VR)
- San Holo (8:05pm, 3)
- Dej Loaf (8:10pm, 2)
- Vance Joy (8:45pm, 1 + VR)
- Aminé (9pm, 2)
- Petit Biscuit (9pm, 3)
- Jessie Ware (9:30pm, 1)
- Petit Biscuit (9:30pm, VR)
- French Montana (9:50pm, 3 + VR)
- FIDLAR (9:50pm, 2)
- Aurora (10:35pm, 2)
- Jacob Banks (10:35pm, 3)
- Portugal. the Man (11pm, 1 + VR)
- Kamasi Washington (11:20pm, 2)
- Illenium (12:15am, 3)
- 6LACK (12:25am, 2)
- ODESZA (12:55am, 1 + VR)
- Soulwax (1:10am, 2)
- Ibeyi (1:15am, 3)
- Migos (2:05am, 1 + VR)
- Kamaiyah (2:15am, 2)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.