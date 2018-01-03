Coachella Just Revealed the 2018 Lineup

Festival-goers just got their first surprise of 2018. Coachella unveiled its 2018 lineup Tuesday evening and it's loaded with big names.
Beyoncé will be the Saturday headliner for the second year in a row. The Weeknd and Eminem will headline the other two days for the fest, which will once again take place over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California (April 13-15 and April 20-22).
In addition to the artists getting top billing, performers of note at the 19th installment of Coachella will include alt-J, David Byrne, Cardi B, Fleet Foxes, Haim, Jamiroquai, Kygo, Migos, Miguel, ODESZA, A Perfect Circle, Portugal. the Man, Post Malone, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, SZA, Tyler the Creator, and the War on Drugs.
Check out the full lineup below.
If it is anything like previous years, there may be a handful more artists announced before April. Though, this is certainly the bulk of the lineup.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 5 at noon PT. The weekend passes have previously sold out in just a few hours, so if you can't handle missing out, have your clicker finger at the ready.
